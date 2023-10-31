“Hidden gem” Stone Dross school inviting prospective parents to look round their delightful school
Hankham Primary School is a delightful, rural school located in the village of Hankham, with a wide catchment across Eastbourne, Pevensey, Westham, Polegate and Hailsham. Because of its rural location and village setting, parents looking for potential schools for reception intake in 2024 may not be aware of this ‘hidden gem’, which has so much to offer.
The accomplishments of the school were reflected in their recent OFSTED report (published June 2023). Not only did the school maintain its “good” status, they were especially delighted about the extra comments made by OFSTED, regarding the overall culture at the school, including the capability and enthusiasm of all the staff, and the positive attitude of pupils, and subsequent behaviour and learning outcomes; including “pupils enjoy coming to Hankham School and know that all at the school have high aspirations for them to do well”, “pupils behave well and there is little disruption to lessons, which are calm and focused”, “pupils from all year groups play well in the playground with each other” and “leaders ensure that pupils are taught to become confident and fluent readers from the very beginning”.
The school will be hosting open days on the following dates:
· Saturday 4th November 2023, 10.00am - 11.00am
· Monday 6th November 2023, 9.15am -10.15am
· Tuesday 7th November 2023, 1.45pm -2.45pm
· Wednesday 8th November 2023, 9.15am –10.15am
· Thursday 9th November 2023, 9.15am -10.15am
Parents wishing to come along and have a look just need to telephone the school office to book a place on 01323 763265 or email [email protected]. The school is looking forward to hosting these days and letting parents and children see it for themselves.
Headteacher, Mrs Sarah Timlin said: “We are a small school tucked away in the lovely village of Hankham, which has very few children in the village. Often prospective parents don’t realise we have a wide catchment area and we are hoping to welcome more children and parents than ever this year to really get a feel for the great offering Hankham has, in terms of potential academic achievement and also the hardworking, ambitious, yet kind and supportive culture of the school.”