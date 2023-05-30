High Sheriff makes return visit to schoolchildren in Hadlow Down

The high sheriff of Sussex Jane King made a return visit to St Marks School in Hadlow Down to present us with this award for valuable service to the community.

Proud pupils of St Mark's

Jane King the High Sheriff of Sussex first came to visit St Marks School in Hadlow Down when the year 6 pupils won the ROAR project earlier this year.

At the end of her tenure as High Sheriff of Sussex she was able to give community awards for the first time.

Sue chose to return to St Marks to present this award in recognition of great and valuable service to the community.

Jane remembered that when she visited the first time she was impressed by the pupils enthusiastic approach to learning and how keen the pupils were to show her around our lovely school and share their current projects.