High Sheriff of West Sussex visits independent cancer charity

Part of his role is to encourage voluntary organisations in their efforts in caring for the public.

During his visit Andy talked to volunteers about their role at the charity, their backgrounds and what led them to volunteer, and what it means to them to be able to help others locally.

He also met members living with a cancer diagnosis who were having therapies at the Centre and heard about the impact the Olive Tree services had had on their cancer journey.

Olive Tree Horsham Centre Manager, Sheri, High Sheriff Mr Andy Bliss & Volunteer Laura.

Mr Bliss wore the traditional men’s High Sheriff attire, which has remained mostly unchanged since the mid eighteenth century. The uniform is called Court Dress, and consists of, dark blue or black velvet coat, cut- steel buttons, breeches, shoes with cut-steel buckles, a sword, and a cocked hat, which is never worn. Around the neck a lace jabot or white bow tie is worn.

The Olive Tree said “we were delighted to welcome Andy to our Centre and to share with him what we do at our Centres in Horsham and Crawley for the people of West Sussex. We thank him for his support and encouragement.”