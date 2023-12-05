High Sheriff of West Sussex visits independent cancer charity
Part of his role is to encourage voluntary organisations in their efforts in caring for the public.
During his visit Andy talked to volunteers about their role at the charity, their backgrounds and what led them to volunteer, and what it means to them to be able to help others locally.
He also met members living with a cancer diagnosis who were having therapies at the Centre and heard about the impact the Olive Tree services had had on their cancer journey.
Mr Bliss wore the traditional men’s High Sheriff attire, which has remained mostly unchanged since the mid eighteenth century. The uniform is called Court Dress, and consists of, dark blue or black velvet coat, cut- steel buttons, breeches, shoes with cut-steel buckles, a sword, and a cocked hat, which is never worn. Around the neck a lace jabot or white bow tie is worn.
The Olive Tree said “we were delighted to welcome Andy to our Centre and to share with him what we do at our Centres in Horsham and Crawley for the people of West Sussex. We thank him for his support and encouragement.”
The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group support anyone (18+) affected by cancer, in Horsham, Crawley and surrounding areas. If you feel that you may benefit from the support of the Olive Tree, or would like to volunteer for the charity you can contact them by email; [email protected], via their website https://www.olivetreecancersupport.org.uk/ , or visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OliveTreeCancerSupportCentre for more information.