High street retail unit set for auction in Selsey

Mid-terrace 146 High Street is among 147 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Medhursts Commercial Surveyors, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £90,000 to £100,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 20 March.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “This property occupies a prime location in popular Selsey, close to other businesses. It most recently traded as The Village Bakery.

AUCTION: 146 High Street, Selsey

“The single-storey property offers a variety of uses and may be considered for redevelopment, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

There is additional storage at the rear and also access via a shared pathway. The property also has the added benefit of a parcel of land situated at the rear of the property.

Extending to approximately 0.02 hectares (0.048 acres), the land fronts on to the lane to the side and is overgrown with some mature trees and is partially fenced with a flint wall to the footpaths.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/115/

A studio flat in centre of Bognor Regis is being offered at the auction as an investment opportunity

Flat 1 at 7-11 Clock Walk in the High Street has a leasehold guide price of £65,000 to £70,000.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This ground floor studio flat is located within a purpose-built block of flats and is offered for sale in good decorative order throughout with modern fixtures and fittings.

“Currently let at £9,000 per annum, we consider it ideal for continued investment.”

The property is situated in a popular residential area set back from The Esplanade and is in the heart of the local shopping facilities and amenities.

More comprehensive facilities are available nearby, including Bognor Regis mainline railway station. There are also excellent road links to Worthing and Chichester via the nearby A259 and A27.

Tenure is the remainder of a 125-year lease from 2022 with a peppercorn ground rent.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/86/

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 March and ends on Wednesday 20 March.