HILS introduce hydration initiative in partnership with Southern Water

Throughout this nationwide initiative, HILS raise awareness about the role food and drink play in preserving our health and wellbeing. It's hard to believe that over 10% of people over the age of 65 in the UK are affected by, or at risk of, malnutrition. That amounts to over 1 million older people. Malnutrition in older people commonly displays as being underweight and/or undernourished. Malnutrition can lead to malabsorption, muscle loss, poor mobility, more frequent and longer hospitalisation, confusion, and feeling lethargic. Dehydration can become serious very quickly especially among the elderly with possible effects including dizziness, increased heart rate, confusion, muscle cramps, fatigue, and an increased risk of falls.

HILS meals on wheels service helps to combat malnutrition and dehydration by delivering a range of hot, nutritious meals that cater for a variety of health and nutritional needs. These can range from difficulties in swallowing to malnutrition.

On delivery, their Community Team Members carry out a caring wellbeing check and offer the client a glass of water to help encourage them to drink. This is where the water bottles supplied by Southern Water, which are made from recycled material and will biodegrade in landfill, can really help.

Daniel Rodrigues from Southern Water and Rachel from HILS showcasing the HILS client water bottles

Andy Knight, Head of Meals South for HILS, said: “We were delighted when Southern Water offered to donate a large quantity of water bottles for our clients. For some getting up to get themselves a drink can be extremely difficult, meaning they don’t drink as much as they should. Having a filled water bottle by their side will encourage our clients to take regular sips throughout the day, helping to keep them hydrated especially during the warmer months.”

Daniel Rodrigues, Community Engagement Officer for Southern Water, continued: “We’re delighted to support this brilliant campaign that provides valuable support to our local communities. The water bottles will encourage vulnerable people to keep hydrated during National Hydration Week.”

HILS meals on wheels service provides an excellent solution to help combat the dangers associated with dehydrationand malnutrition through their hot meal provision. Every meal is carefully created by their food supplier, apetito, who’s in-house chefs and dietitians ensure that all their meals are nutritionally balanced to support a healthy diet.

As well as the wide range of lunch options, HILS also offer Tea Packs for clients purchasing a main meal at lunchtime which includes a sandwich, a piece of cake and a piece of fruit. These are delivered at the same time as their hot lunch time meal and are placed in their refrigerator to enjoy later.

The service is a lifeline for many of its clients: “The drivers are always so friendly, and we chat whenever they stop by with our meals. It’s nice not to have to cook a lunchtime meal every day, I can’t imagine the service not being there.” — HILS meals on wheels customer