Historic classical music recording at White Rock Theatre in March

Hastings International Piano's fourth March Gala Concert will be recorded for broadcast by Classic FM, bringing a strong tradition of classical recording in Hastings back to the White Rock Theatre.

Mariamna Sherling in the 2022 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition

Hastings’ famous White Rock Theatre is once-again the location of a national radio broadcast after Classic FM confirm that they will be recording for later broadcast Hastings International Piano’s Prize Winners’ Gala Concert on March 4.

In the early part of the 20th Century Hastings played a host to many of the worlds finest classical musicians including Rachmaninoff, Horowitz and founder of the BBC Proms Sir Henry Wood.

To celebrate Hastings’ classical music pedigree the BBC would often record concerts in Hastings for broadcast, including a special Christmas Eve broadcast in 1933.

Hastings International Piano are thrilled to be carrying on this tradition when we welcome the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and pianists Shunta Morimoto and Mariamna Sherling back to the historic White Rock Theatre for a special Prizewinners’ Gala Concert.