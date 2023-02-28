Historic classical music recording at White Rock Theatre in March

Hastings’ famous White Rock Theatre is once-again the location of a national radio broadcast after Classic FM confirm that they will be recording for later broadcast Hastings International Piano’s Prize Winners’ Gala Concert on March 4.
In the early part of the 20th Century Hastings played a host to many of the worlds finest classical musicians including Rachmaninoff, Horowitz and founder of the BBC Proms Sir Henry Wood.
To celebrate Hastings’ classical music pedigree the BBC would often record concerts in Hastings for broadcast, including a special Christmas Eve broadcast in 1933.
Hastings International Piano are thrilled to be carrying on this tradition when we welcome the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and pianists Shunta Morimoto and Mariamna Sherling back to the historic White Rock Theatre for a special Prizewinners’ Gala Concert.
These young pianists thrilled the capacity audience with their performances in the final of the 16th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition in March 2022.