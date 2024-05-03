Historic milestone for Pett & District British Legion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Pett and District Branch of the Royal British Legion celebrates its centenary this year having been formed on 23 January 1924

The Branch covers the five villages between Hastings and Rye in East Sussex. These villages are Guestling, Fairlight, Icklesham, Pett and Three Oaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

84 men who left the five villages to fight in the First World War did not return, and of those who did return at least twice that number had been injured, wounded or maimed, many of them permanently.

HRH The Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII inspects the Pett & District Branch

Initially set up in Pett School (now a private house), the aims of the Branch were to provide companionship, a place to meet and financial support for ex-servicemen, widows, orphans and families.

In 1948 a Women’s Section was formed. This ran alongside the main branch until the mid 1980’s at which time ladies became full members of the Branch and the Women’s Section disbanded.

The Branch continues with these aims raising considerable sums every year not just over the Poppy Appeal but at other events throughout the calendar. Welfare officers from Pett and District continue visit ex-service personnel and their families living in the local villages to offer companionship and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance is the focal point of the calendar with Remembrance Parades being held in rotation at the four parish churches. This year’s Parade will be at St Andrew’s Church, Fairlight. In addition to parades the Branch provides educational packs to local schools.

Copy of the original foundation document

To mark the centenary the Pett and District Royal British Legion will be holding a service at Pett Parish Church at 11am on Saturday 11 May. This will be followed by a parade through Pett of the Branch Standard led by a piper and accompanied by standards from Royal British Legion branches across Sussex, other veterans’ organisations, cadets corps and other youth groups. The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex will be very graciously representing His Majesty The King.