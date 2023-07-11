Historic plaque which went missing in Eastbourne is recovered

In March 2023 a small but significant piece of Eastbourne’s heritage went missing. A metal sign marked BCS disappeared from a wall in Bolton Road where it had been located for nearly 150 years.

The plaque marked the site of a Bath Chair Stand. Bath chairs were a sort of public wheelchair which could be hired by residents or visitors. There are similar plaques located around the town but this one was a particularly good example. Kevin Gordon of the Eastbourne Local History Society was particularly concerned with the loss.

Kevin said: “Both my Great-Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather were Bath Chair men in Eastbourne and would have plied for hire next to this plaque. There are not many people who can stand in exactly the same spot where their ancestors stood, so I was most upset when I found the sign had gone missing.”

Kevin reported the loss to the Sussex Police Heritage Crime Unit and, after a short investigation the missing sign was recovered by the Police. Research has established that the original plate was painted green with cream lettering and it has now returned to those colours and replaced in its original location by Bob Cookson who is a specialist in industrial archaeology.

The Bath Chair Stand Plaque restored

Local history enthusiast Lionel Moth said: “As a result of the Public Health Act 1875 Eastbourne Council installed metal licence plates to the base of walls where the licence holders were permitted to stand whilst awaiting hire. These can still be seen around the town centre and seafront and provide a fascinating glimpse into Eastbourne’s Victorian past.”

They include plaques marked LPS (Luggage Porter Stand) SDS (Saddled Donkey Stand) HCS (Hackney Carriage Stand and GCS (Goat-Chaise Stand). A later one is marked MCS (Motor Char-a-banc stand)

Lionel is one of a small group of enthusiasts who are now recording similar plaques and other historic features around the town.

