Historic Yacht Race prepares to set sail from Brighton this weekend

The Sussex Yacht Club is preparing to kick off an historic cross-channel race weekend, with the race setting sail from Brighton on Friday.

Supported by Hyde Park Construction, Musto and 360 Brewing Company, the 44th Royal Escape Race, which is run by the Sussex Yacht Club and Société des Régates de Fécamp, will take off from Brighton East Pier to the Brittany port of Fécamp in France.

Launched in 1977 to mark the Queen’s silver jubilee, the Royal Escape Race is amongst the oldest offshore sailing races in the country. It celebrates the escape of King Charles II from England in 1651 after the Battle of Worcester and follows the route he took aboard a coal barge to reach safety at Fécamp.

An exciting program of events is planned throughout the weekend on both sides of the channel, including an "on the water" prize-giving to be hosted at Société des Régates de Fécamp. The official prize giving will take place at Sussex Yacht Club on 29 June 2024.

Following its successful launch in 2023, the race will, once again, feature live tracking. Delivered by industry experts, Yellow Bricks, and provided by Hyde Park Construction, the tracking will provide extra visibility of the race and enabling all competitors and their onshore support teams to track their progress through the race.

For 2024, the Sussex Yacht Club has also launched an exclusive line of clothing, with participants and spectators able to commemorate the event with a range of race-branded clothing from sailing and outdoor clothing company, Musto.