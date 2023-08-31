History of the Wharf unveiled in Midhurst
It's not widely know that the Wharf area in Midhurst played a part in the industrial revolution. It was the final destination of a major canal system that stretched as far as London and to the sea at Littlehampton. Built by the third Earl of Egermont, it opened in 1795 to receive barges carrying coal, food and other goods to Midhurst, taking away wool, corn and timber.
The railways killed the canal trade and the Wharf was then used for pleasure craft, finally closing in 1936, falling into disrepair, subsequently being filled in for building use.
To tell the story of the area, Midhurst Town Council has installed a display board as part of a programme to upgrade the Wharf area.
Sponsored by the Midhurst Society it details the industrial history and complements the work to upgrade St Ann's hill beside it.
Commenting on the display board, Richard Watts, chairman of Midhurst Town Council said: "We have a lot of history in Midhurst but it is not all Tudor or Elizabethan and this is a different focus. We are making good progress in bringing back the Wharf area as a community asset and we very grateful for Midhurst Society for sponsoring the information board."
The picture shows Richard Watts from Town Council along with Nick Cansfield from Midhurst Society along with council and society member around the new display board at the Wharf, Midhurst.