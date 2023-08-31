History of the Wharf unveiled in Midhurst

To tell the story of The Wharf in Midhurst, Midhurst Town Council has installed a display board as part of a programme to upgrade the Wharf area.Sponsored by the Midhurst Society it details the industrial history and complements the work to upgrade St Ann's hill beside it.

It's not widely know that the Wharf area in Midhurst played a part in the industrial revolution. It was the final destination of a major canal system that stretched as far as London and to the sea at Littlehampton. Built by the third Earl of Egermont, it opened in 1795 to receive barges carrying coal, food and other goods to Midhurst, taking away wool, corn and timber.

The railways killed the canal trade and the Wharf was then used for pleasure craft, finally closing in 1936, falling into disrepair, subsequently being filled in for building use.

Midhurst Town Councillors with members of Midhurst Society

Commenting on the display board, Richard Watts, chairman of Midhurst Town Council said: "We have a lot of history in Midhurst but it is not all Tudor or Elizabethan and this is a different focus. We are making good progress in bringing back the Wharf area as a community asset and we very grateful for Midhurst Society for sponsoring the information board."