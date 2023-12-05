Ho, ho, ho! Festive fun for all the family at The Beacon

The Christmas spirit has descended on The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne, as giant Christmas trees, angels, choirs and dancers take centre stage in the run-up to December 25.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three huge Christmas Trees have been installed in the main aisles to get shoppers into a seasonal mood.

The 20 ft trees were generously sponsored and decorated by The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Your Eastbourne BID with Shop Local, and the team collaboration of Andy Kybett of Wyntercon, Corey Lower from The Downtown Deli and Jason Langney, The Teen Anxiety Coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samara Hume and Paul Spink from Media Attention said they were delighted to come in and coordinate the Christmas Trees and manage the sponsorship on behalf of The Beacon.

Giant Christmas trees take centre stage at The Beacon, Eastbourne

“The sponsors have done an incredible job of decorating these enormous trees in completely different styles which has really added to the festive décor in the Beacon. We were are grateful for the loan from Mr Cherry Picker as without it getting the stars on the top would’ve been impossible!”

The trees will be in The Beacon until the first week of January, when they will be removed and recycled by Sussex Christmas Trees.

This Sunday (December 10), Your Eastbourne Bid is calling on shoppers to dress like angels for a world record attempt at the largest gathering of angels in one place. The current record stands at 1,275.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The angelic turnout is aimed at families, schools, churches and all organisations to don their best white outfits, wings and halos for the record-breaking event.

The Royal Hippodrome theatre is sponsoring a Christmas Tree

Media Attention have also been responsible for building the Angel statue in The Beacon.

The Rotary Clubs of Eastbourne will be in the centre on Thursday and Friday (December 7 – 8) for a Christmas fundraiser, and on Saturday Cherry Dance Schools and The Phoenix Choir take to Primark Square to keep shoppers entertained.

On Sunday December 11, students from Shinewater Primary School choir will be singing their hearts out in aid of the Eastbourne Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following weekend (Saturday December 16), the Eastbourne Choral Society will be in Primark Square from 10.30am, followed by carol singing by Motcombe School Choir from 1pm.

And don’t forget Christmas Late night Shopping every Thursdays until 7pm.

The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said the shopping centre was the place to come to kick-off the festive mood.