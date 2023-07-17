Hogsback Harley Davidsons visit patients at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester

On Thursday July 13, patients and their loved ones at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester, were treated to a visit from the Hogsback Chapter of Harley Davidsons from Guildford.

A convoy of Harley Davidsons arrived at 11:30am and patients and their loved ones, volunteers and staff even got to go out on a ride with some of the riders, from the Hospice in Bosham, up to Emsworth, and back to the Hospice.

Some of the patients who were unable to go for a ride were able to admire the bikes, speak to the riders and spend some time with their friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Hardcastle, Secretary of the Hogsback Chapter UK says “The Hogsback Chapter were knocked out by the excited and warm welcome we received as we rode into the Hospice car park to see all the patients, staff, and volunteers cheering us in.

Hogsback Chapter of Harley Davidsons in front of St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester

There’s nothing we like more than riding, displaying, and talking about our bikes to anyone who's interested. Then, given what an amazing job the staff and volunteers do down here at St Wilfrid’s, it was a privilege to be able to take out the patients, staff, and volunteers who wanted a ride down to Emsworth, and bring everyone back with such smiles on their faces. We’ll be back - you can count on that.”

A few Hospice volunteers also went out for a ride, including Ali who had a fantastic morning. She says “This was truly brilliant, one of the best things I’ve done in such a long time. Happy that I was given the ride by Ken and received a fridge magnet and a certificate. I hope they come back and others get to experience this amazing treat.”

The Hogsback Chapter UK is based at the Guildford Harley Davidson Dealership and has around 400 members based mainly in the Guildford area, but also from all around the country and a number of international members. They are the most active Chapter in the UK and affiliated to H.O.G.(c) the official Harley-Davidson Owners Group.

***

Beverly, patient at St Wilfrid's Hospice before her ride on a Harley Davidson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building. They provide tailored end of life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors. Only a small percentage of the costs are currently met by the NHS and they rely on the community to fund the remainder, which totals over £9million each year. You can find out more information at www.stwh.co.uk or by calling 01243 775302.

For more information please contact Marketing and Communications Team on 01243 775302 or email [email protected]

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Walton Lane, Chichester, PO18 8QB

Frank, patient at St Wilfrid's Hospice and some of his family

Registered Charity in England and Wales No. 281963