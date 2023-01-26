Holiday guide launched to showcase Eastbourne as must visit destination

The official 2023 Eastbourne Holiday Guide has been launched at a European travel show to put the town on the must-see destination list for visitors.

The Eastbourne Holiday Guide on display at Vakantiebeurs travel show.

The 60-page glossy brochure was officially launched at the Vakantibeurs European travel show in The Netherlands this month, where 100,000 prospective visitors and travel trade were all looking for the perfect destination.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s VisitEastbourne team were among the exhibitors promoting the town’s vast offering of accommodation, places to visit and things to do.

The guide, which is printed on FSC certified paper using vegetable-based inks, is distributed across the UK to prospective visitors via mail order as well as digitally, with increased distribution for 2023 via email and online.

It is also distributed to Tourist Information Centres across the UK as well as being on display in key brochure points across the south east.

Advertising campaigns in 2023 will generate new audiences for the guide, increasing traffic to digital copies where possible.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said the launch of the guide was exciting news and showcasing it at the show in The Netherlands would put Eastbourne on the global map.

She said, “All those who live in Eastbourne and the surrounding area know our town is a wonderful place to live, work and play. Our fantastic new holiday guide helps us spread that message to visitors across the globe who may not have visited Eastbourne before and have no idea that it is bursting with things to do.

“From great places to stay, unique shopping areas to suit every retail taste, wonderful seafront, fabulous entertainment and a whole host of events taking place throughout the year, there really is no place like Eastbourne.

“The town has so much to offer people of all ages and I hope 2023 is a bumper year showing what a superb destination Eastbourne is.”

Featuring the Turner Prize 2023 – which is being hosted by Towner Eastbourne as the centrepiece of its 100th centenary celebrations - it includes inspirational content as well as useful information on places to visit, what’s on, shopping, eating out, accommodation and discount vouchers.

The guide’s front cover image is a stunning sunset shot of Eastbourne Pier by local photographer Tadas Kaminskas.

