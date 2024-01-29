Holocaust Memorial Day marked in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holocaust Memorial Day was established on 27 January 2000, when representatives from 46 countries around the world met in Stockholm to discuss Holocaust education, remembrance and research.

At the end of this meeting, all attendees signed a declaration committing to preserving the memory of those who were murdered in the Holocaust.

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) 2024 marked 49 years after the Holocaust ended, the 30th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and 19 years after the genocide in Cambodia.

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, said: “Fragility of freedom is the theme for 2024 and on this day we can all reflect on how freedom is fragile and vulnerable to abuse.

“As we come together, let’s pledge not to take our freedoms for granted, and consider what we can do to strengthen freedoms around the world.”

The statement of commitment for Holocaust Memorial Day says: “We recognise that the Holocaust shook the foundations of modern civilisation. Its unprecedented character and horror will always hold universal meaning.

“We believe the Holocaust must have a permanent place in our nation’s and community’s collective memory. We honour the survivors still with us, and reaffirm our shared goals of mutual understanding and justice.

“We must make sure that future generations understand the causes of the Holocaust and reflect upon its consequences. We vow to remember the victims of Nazi persecution and of all genocides.

“We value the sacrifices of those who have risked their lives to protect or rescue victims, as a touchstone of the human capacity for good in the face of evil

“We recognise that humanity is still scarred by the belief that race, religion, disability or sexuality make some people’s lives worth less than others’. Genocide, antisemitism, racism, xenophobia and discrimination still continue. We have a shared responsibility to fight these evils.

“We pledge to strengthen our efforts to promote education and research about the Holocaust and other genocides. We will do our utmost to make sure that the lessons of such events are fully learnt.

“We will continue to encourage Holocaust remembrance by organising an activity to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. We condemn the evils of prejudice, discrimination and racism. We value a free, respectful, and democratic society.