Home care company switches on tech support for older people with new companionship cafés

Older people struggling to use technology and surf the web safely can be a thing of the past thanks to a new companionship café run by local home care company, Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield.

According to Age UK, 42% of over 75s don’t go online due to lack of knowledge, mistrust or not having access to technology. The companionship café will give older people the chance to learn digital skills and become more tech savvy. Whether they want to learn how to book a GP appointment or keep in touch with family and friends, the Home Instead team is on hand to give their support.

Sadly, falling victim to a scam is all too common for older people. Home Instead is keen to show what the common online scams are, as well as how to identify and report them.

The café is possible thanks to Home Instead Charities. It provides grants to initiatives that help ageing adults have an enjoyable life and stay connected to others in the community. Using funds provided by The Access Foundation, Home Instead Charities has been able to purchase devices such as laptops and iPads for older people to use at the various companionship cafés which have been set up across the UK.

The Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield team: Robert, Kat, Matthew and Alison.

Alison Scutt, owner of Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield, says: “It’s great that more and more older people are looking at what technology and the online world has to offer. But let’s not forget that for many of them, it’s very overwhelming and they risk getting scammed. Our companionship cafés stand older people in great stead to get to grips with technology in a safe manner.

“Whether you’re an older person who simply wants to keep in touch with loved ones over Facetime, or someone who is keen to get the most from online banking, our cafés provide a warm environment where you can receive tech advice from our friendly team.”

The cafes are completely free and welcome all older adults. They will run every Wednesday 10am - 12pm at The Dorset Pub, 22 Malling Street, Lewes.

