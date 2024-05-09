Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield hosts dementia information evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield, a leading provider of home care services, is hosting a free Dementia Information Evening on Thursday, 16th May 2024, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at The Dorset pub in Lewes.

The event aims to provide valuable guidance and support for individuals and families who may be noticing signs of memory loss in their ageing loved ones or have recently received a dementia diagnosis. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about dementia and how to help their loved ones live well with the condition.

"Recognising the signs of memory loss in a parent can be concerning, and understanding what a dementia diagnosis means can be overwhelming," says Alison Scutt, Director of Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield. "During this informal evening, we want to start the conversation, provide guidance and answer any questions attendees might have about caring for their ageing loved ones affected by dementia."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event was launched in July 2023, with local MP Maria Caulfield, attending the launch of the first session. There have been 3 sessions since then, with the fourth being held especially for Dementia Action Week 2024.

Submitted article

The upcoming Dementia Information Evening will take place in an informal setting with refreshments, allowing attendees to engage in open discussions with Alison Scutt and other families attending. Additionally, Lauren Puttock-Brown from Mayo Wynne Baxter solicitors will join the event to share her expertise on legal aspects related to future care, finances and provisions.

"Uncertainty and fear about the future are common feelings when faced with a dementia diagnosis," Alison adds. "We aim to address these concerns and equip attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to support their loved ones throughout this journey."

Admission to the Dementia Information Evening is free, but space is limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to book their space by calling the Home Instead office on 01273 437040 or by emailing [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield is dedicated to providing exceptional in-home care services, including specialised dementia care, to enable seniors to age with dignity and independence in the comfort of their own homes.

For more information about the Dementia Information Evening or Home Instead's services, please visitwww.homeinstead.co.uk/lewes-district-uckfield or call 01273 437040.