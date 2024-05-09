Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield hosts dementia information evening
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event aims to provide valuable guidance and support for individuals and families who may be noticing signs of memory loss in their ageing loved ones or have recently received a dementia diagnosis. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about dementia and how to help their loved ones live well with the condition.
"Recognising the signs of memory loss in a parent can be concerning, and understanding what a dementia diagnosis means can be overwhelming," says Alison Scutt, Director of Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield. "During this informal evening, we want to start the conversation, provide guidance and answer any questions attendees might have about caring for their ageing loved ones affected by dementia."
This event was launched in July 2023, with local MP Maria Caulfield, attending the launch of the first session. There have been 3 sessions since then, with the fourth being held especially for Dementia Action Week 2024.
The upcoming Dementia Information Evening will take place in an informal setting with refreshments, allowing attendees to engage in open discussions with Alison Scutt and other families attending. Additionally, Lauren Puttock-Brown from Mayo Wynne Baxter solicitors will join the event to share her expertise on legal aspects related to future care, finances and provisions.
"Uncertainty and fear about the future are common feelings when faced with a dementia diagnosis," Alison adds. "We aim to address these concerns and equip attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to support their loved ones throughout this journey."
Admission to the Dementia Information Evening is free, but space is limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to book their space by calling the Home Instead office on 01273 437040 or by emailing [email protected].
Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield is dedicated to providing exceptional in-home care services, including specialised dementia care, to enable seniors to age with dignity and independence in the comfort of their own homes.
For more information about the Dementia Information Evening or Home Instead's services, please visitwww.homeinstead.co.uk/lewes-district-uckfield or call 01273 437040.
Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield is a locally owned and operated provider of in-home care services, committed to enhancing the lives of ageing adults and their families in the Lewes District, Uckfield and the surrounding areas. With a team of compassionate and highly trained Care Professionals, they offer personalised care services that enable older adults to maintain their independence and live their best lives at home.