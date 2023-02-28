Home-Start Arun Worthing and Adur receives £1,500 from local housebuilder

Last year, local charity Home-Start Arun Worthing and Adur recorded a 25 per cent increase in referrals, with almost all the parents they support struggling with their mental health, loneliness and isolation.

Phil Hurring, Kimberley Benson and Hilary Turner from David Wilson Homes with representatives from Home-Start Arun Worthing and Adur at the charity's 'Family Group' session

To help the charity to support the local community, Angmering housebuilder David Wilson Homes donated £1,500 to the organisation, enabling Home-Start volunteers to give 1-2-1 practical and emotional support to 15 families with children under five in their homes for a month.

Founded in 1973, Home-Start volunteers support parents directly in their own homes, to help them cope with various challenges from family budgeting, how to stay warm, sourcing foodbank vouchers and crucially providing a vital listening ear to ease loneliness. The charity relies solely on fundraising, with David Wilson Southern Counties’ donation ensuring the presence of a trained volunteer for local families nearby to its Ecclesden Park development on Water Lane.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Home-Start Arun is a trusted organisation in the local area that actively works with families in their own homes to provide personal and effective support during incredibly challenging times. Winter is a very tough period for families to juggle work, holidays and financial extras, so we are pleased to know our donation has supported these 15 families and hope this will help as a turning point as they look to 2023.”

Bridget Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur, comments, "We are so grateful to David Wilson Southern Counties for its generous donation towards our first ever Winter Appeal. Not only will it be a lifeline to 15 local families, but it will also be so heart-warming for them to hear that their community cares."