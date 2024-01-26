BREAKING

Homebuilders share quiz for RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch

For the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch (26th to 28th January), Barratt and David Wilson Homes have encouraged homeowners to take part in an online quiz and learn more about where their feathered friends live.
By Mark SheppardContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:43 GMT
Garden birds need a safe place to raise their chicks, and the quiz shows how residents can open up their gardens and give them a home for the season.

The Bird House Quiz is in celebration of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people to count the birds seen in gardens, from balconies or in local parks for one hour between 26th and 28th January.

It comes as part of the Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting wildlife on developments and celebrating their national partnership with the RSPB.

Blue tit Parus caeruleus, juvenile, perched on garden trellis with flowering honeysuckleBlue tit Parus caeruleus, juvenile, perched on garden trellis with flowering honeysuckle
Blue tit Parus caeruleus, juvenile, perched on garden trellis with flowering honeysuckle

Each entrant of the quiz will be able to learn more about a range of birds as they’re asked to match common species to their perfect homes. They will also be given the chance to enter a prize draw and win an RSPB voucher up to the value of £100.

Those who are keen to take part in the Bird House Quiz are being encouraged to visit the website and complete the quiz before Friday 23rd February 2024 to enter the prize draw.

For a free RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, top tips for a birdwatch, and advice on how to help you attract wildlife to your garden, visit the website at RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

There are many ways that residents in the county can help the birds in their garden, such as providing a regular supply of clean water by using a bird bath, providing nestboxes and putting the right bird seed out including flaked maize, sunflower hearts.

For more information, visit the websites at Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes.

