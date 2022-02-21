Homes in the Horsham district ‘still without power’

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks say that crews have worked round the clock since the storm started.

But some homes in Horsham, Southwater, Faygate, Cowfold and Handcross still remain without electricity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An SSEN spokesman said: “Conditions remain challenging with the arrival of Storm Franklin causing sustained high winds, particularly across the coast.

Power cuts are ongoing in some parts of the Horsham district

“This has led to new faults, access issues due to fallen trees and multiple points of damage on our overhead lines, which has extended repair times.”

He said power had been restored to around 180,000 homes but around 4,400 properties across the south were still without electricity.

Director of distribution system operations Richard Gough said: “The hurricane-force winds of Storm Eunice have resulted in some of the most extreme and challenging conditions experienced in the south of England for decades, with significant impact on our overhead line network.

“I would like to apologise to our customers for the continued disruption as our teams work around the clock to restore power.

“I’d also like to recognise our teams in the field and in our control and customer centres, who are doing a brilliant job in very difficult conditions and stand ready to respond to the impact of Storm Franklin, while prioritising restoring customers who have been without power longest.”