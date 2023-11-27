Homes plan land goes up for auction in Hastings

Land with planning consent for five houses on the outskirts of Hastings is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

The land, off Church Street, is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £400,000 to £410,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 13 December.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “The land, which has planning permission for five houses, is located in a predominantly residential area on the outskirts of Hastings.

Land at Church Street Hastings

“It is within easy access of the town centre with its various local and national retailers, mainline railway station and further amenities, as well as the seafront.

“The land is adjacent to Speckled Wood, in close proximity of Hastings Country Park nature reserve and near a supermarket and pharmacy.

“I am anticipating interest from developers seeking a new project with the red tape of seeking planning consent taken out of the equation.”

Hastings Borough Council granted permission for one two-bedroom detached house with off-street parking, two three-bedroom detached houses, each with a detached garage, and two three-bedroom semi-detached houses, each with off-street parking, subject to conditions.

l A shop at 24-25 Grand Parade, St. Leonards-on-Sea is listed with a leasehold guide price of £90,000 to £95,000 as an investment.

Currently let at £11,440 per annum to Grand Designs for five years from 2022, the substantial commercial unit forms part of a larger block known as Grand Court.

It is arranged as retail spaces on the ground floor with ancillary space in the basement. There is also a single parking space to the rear of the building.

Director & Senior Auction Appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “This ready-made commercial investment producing a good income is situated in a prominent position on St. Leonards seafront.

The property is located close to St. Leonards town centre, local shops, amenities and Warrior Square mainline railway station. Hastings town centre is a mile away.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from September 1985, at a current ground rental of £100 per annum.

l A commercial opportunity in Hastings town centre is being offered jointly with Dyer & Hobbis with a freehold guide price of £80,000 to £85,000 and vacant possession.

Two-storey 82 Queens Road retail premises situated on the busy thoroughfare of Queens Road close to Hastings town centre and mainline railway station.

Sam added: “Although now requiring some modernisation and refurbishment, the property is considered ideal for investment, once let, or owner occupation.

“It is also considered that there may be potential for conversion of the first floor into residential accommodation subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

l A studio flat for investment in St Leonards is offered jointly with Burgess & Co with a leasehold guide price of £50,000 to £60,000.

Flat 7 at 4 Terrace Road is currently let at £5,040 per annum on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement.

Chris added: “This studio flat, now requiring refurbishment, is located on the second floor of a converted block.

“It’s a short distance from St. Leonards Warrior Square railway station, Warrior Square Gardens, the seafront and various other local shops and amenities.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from July 2009.

l A parcel of land in the village of Pett Level is offered jointly with Just Property with a freehold guide price of £25,000-plus. [no pic available]

The land, on the south west side of Cliff End Lane, extends to approximately 0.07 hectares (0.17 acres).

Chris said: “This land is located on a private lane in the village of Pett Level, a short distance from Hastings with its various local amenities and transport links.”

The site can be located using the What3Words app ref: ///elaborate.sprayer.exotic

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the final one of the year, goes live on Monday 11 December and ends on Wednesday 13 December.