Homes 'under water' after 'three severe flooding incidents' declared in Sussex - Live updates
Storm Kathleen has sparked flooding chaos, with the River Arun bursting its banks and a holiday park near Chichester having to be evacuated and people told to get to high places in their homes. Up to 200 people who were left stranded have reportedly been rescued.
Houses 'under water' after major flooding incident in West Sussex: Live updates
- West Sussex County Council has 'three severe flooding incidents' happening across the county in Earnley, Littlehampton and Bracklesham as the River Arun to burst its banks.
- Fire crews have now left both incidents, and the situation in these two areas will be closely monitored throughout the day.
- The next high tide at midday is predicted to be lower than last night however there may be further impacts – this is being assessed with other services this morning.
Our reporter speaks to LBC presenter
Harbour visitor centre and car parks are closed
A statement from Gillian Keegan MP, following flooding in Bracklesham and Earnley
Following Storm Kathleen and last night's flooding at Medmerry Park and Bracklesham Caravan and Boat Club there is currently a multi-agency response underway to ensure residents, the two sites, as well as the beach at Bracklehsam, are safe and secure. The site is under the control of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service who are overseeing operations.
I have been in touch with Simon Moody, the Environment Agency's Area Director, and other partners to establish what is being done to help and what other resources they may need.
Residents should note West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's request to avoid the area to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively, as well as safety warnings ahead of high tide this afternoon.
I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response overnight and express my sympathies to those caught up in the flooding.
My team and I are on hand to help and I would urge anyone in need to get in touch either by email on [email protected] or by phoning 0207 219 1193.
Anyone at immediate risk should contact 999.
'My friend has lost everything'
Residents have taken to social media to share the impact of the flooding.
One person in Medmerry wrote: “Everyone being evacuated to Seal Bay. High tides expected again today. My friend has lost everything cars included.”
Cafe is closed
According to an eye-witness, who spoke to this newspaper, people of all ages, including children, and pets were evacuated.
He added: “It’s absolutely crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.
“There’s an endless stream of ambulances and an endless stream of people being rescued by firefighters.”
'Three severe flooding incidents'
A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We currently have three severe flooding incidents happening across the county in Earnley, Littlehampton and Bracklesham as the River Arun to burst its banks.
“At around midnight we were alerted to the first flooding incident in Littlehampton, which primarily affected Ferry Road and Rope Walk. In total, 15 people were evacuated.
“Shortly after 1am we then responded to a flooding incident at Medmerry Holiday Park, Earnley. In total around 180 people were evacuated. South East Coast Ambulance Service have assessed and triaged a number of people at a nearby facility, and one person showing signs of hypothermia has been taken to hospital at this time.
“Fire crews have now left both incidents, and the situation in these two areas will be closely monitored throughout the day.
“And finally, at around 6.40am crews were made aware of flooding at Bracklesham Caravan and Boat Club. Evacuations of around 20 people are underway.
“The water levels have not yet receded and those who have been evacuated remain displaced.
“It is also possible that the flooding may increase throughout the day. People directly affected should get to high ground if possible, unless unable to leave their residence. Otherwise, please avoid the areas to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively.
“Anyone requiring lifesaving intervention or trapped in their residence should use 999 to contact the Fire and Rescue Service or the Coastguard.”
