Following Storm Kathleen and last night's flooding at Medmerry Park and Bracklesham Caravan and Boat Club there is currently a multi-agency response underway to ensure residents, the two sites, as well as the beach at Bracklehsam, are safe and secure. The site is under the control of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service who are overseeing operations.

I have been in touch with Simon Moody, the Environment Agency's Area Director, and other partners to establish what is being done to help and what other resources they may need.

Residents should note West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's request to avoid the area to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively, as well as safety warnings ahead of high tide this afternoon.

I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response overnight and express my sympathies to those caught up in the flooding.

My team and I are on hand to help and I would urge anyone in need to get in touch either by email on [email protected] or by phoning 0207 219 1193.

Anyone at immediate risk should contact 999.