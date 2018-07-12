Homeworks shortlisted for national award

Homelessness prevention service, Home Works, has been shortlisted in the in the ‘excellence in supporting people’ category at the national Homeless Link Excellence Awards.

Celebrating the best of the homelessness and supported housing sectors across the UK, the annual Awards were hosted on 3rd July at charity, Homeless Link’s annual conference in London. Home Works was one of eight providers shortlisted.

Nahar Choudhury, director of community support services at Southdown, said: “Being shortlisted is recognition of the amazing support the Home Works team provide to over 3,200 vulnerable families in East Sussex each year who are in crisis and facing homelessness.”

Nahar added, “It’s been an unsettling time for Home Works over the past few months as the service has been under threat of a 50% funding cut. What has shone through though, throughout this uncertain period, has been the team’s commitment and dedication to their clients.”

Home Works provide holistic and whole-family support for people across East Sussex, including Eastbourne, in dire situations facing multiple and complex issues. Described as a lifeline, the service prevents people from sleeping rough on the streets, tenancy breakdowns and evictions.