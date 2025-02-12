Honouring the late, great Tina Turner - "the most beautiful soul"

Nearly two years after her death, the music of Tina Turner is in safe hands with Holly Bannis who is touring the country with What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Dates include: Friday, February 21 at Portsmouth Guildhall; Sunday, May 4 at Fareham Live; Wednesday, June 18 at The Hawth in Crawley; Saturday, July 12 at Guildford G Live; and Friday, October 3 at Hastings White Rock Theatre.

In fact, Holly was on stage as Tina when news of Tina's passing started to break: “She died in May 2023 and we were doing a show in London. It was so strange. The spotlights are so bright that it can be difficult to see the audience very well but people were looking at their phones and people were crying. I couldn't work out what was going on and I just thought the show must go on. I try to cut out any distractions when I am performing. This was during the first half so I just tried to carry on, and then the second I got off the stage at the end of the first half the curtain came down and I was told the news that Tina Turner had passed away. I just couldn't believe it. I was performing as Tina at the time. And then my phone just blew up. Everyone was messaging. It was very emotional.”

And Holly still had the second half to do: “In a way it made me more driving. I knew that I had to go out there and give it my all. I realised that we needed to let Tina Turner live on through the music for people. The curtain went up and I did a little speech. I was just saying that we have heard the news and I talked about what she meant to us and how grateful I was that everybody was there to enjoy the music. For me the show just had to go on. I just had to do it and I think it was the adrenaline that got me through. It took me to another level. I just had to honour Tina Turner.

“I have always absolutely loved Tina Turner. Ever since I was really young we had the music in the household growing up. For years I used to sing her songs, and in restaurants and clubs and pubs I would be singing Tina Turner songs. And then I got the opportunity to go on Starstruck which is like a Stars In Their Eyes show, and at that time What’s Love Got To Do With It? were looking for a new leading lady. It was great timing for me. They saw me in the show and reached out to me. I auditioned and I got the part. The timing was just perfect. I was looking to go full time in my singing I just couldn't have asked for a better show.

“I love rock 'n' roll and I love her energy, the whole way she is on stage and that freedom to move and to dance and the dancers behind her. And the music is just so moving. And the music has just been such a huge part of people's lives for so long.

“She didn't have an easy life and I think that's what makes her so special and so relatable. She had a hard life with all that she had to go through even within the industry and that just makes her all the more remarkable. But she's got such a cheeky side to her as well that I love. She's an amazing performer and she had such an incredibly distinctive voice but I think she was also warm and caring. You listen to interviews and I think she just comes across as the most beautiful soul.”