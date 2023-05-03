Honouring the next generation: Young Local Hero Awards launched in Brighton

DESERVED is launching an awards campaign to recognise and celebrate the amazing contributions of children and young adults in our local communities. We want to shine a spotlight on the incredible things that these young people are doing and encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

DESERVEDit Young Local Heroes Banner

The Young Local Hero Awards is aimed at anyone under 21 years of age and is set to take place in Brighton. The event will celebrate and honour the outstanding achievements of young people who have a positive influence on those around them. We believe that the more we celebrate positive behaviours at home, school, work and in the community, the more chance we have of nurturing positive change for the future.

This year's event will feature awards in three age categories;- Under 11s- 11- to 15-year-olds and- 16- to 20-year-oldsWinners will be selected based on their efforts to get stuck in, inspire change, lend a hand, selfishly support others or for their exceptional achievements in any area.

Nominations are open to anyone with a link to the BN1, BN2, BN3, BN41, BN42 & BN43 areas. The deadline for nominations is 26th May 2023, with the winners being announced at an awards ceremony on 15 or 16th July 2023 at a venue in Brighton & Hove that is yet to be confirmed.