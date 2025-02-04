Horam former RAF Squadron Leader passes away, aged 103

Former RAF Squadron Leader Jack Hemmings from Horam has died at the age of 103.

Jack was an early pioneer of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) - the world's largest humanitarian airline. In 2024 the former WWII Spitfire pilot took to the air again in a heritage Spitfire to mark the 80th anniversary year of D-Day. Jack's historic flight aimed to aise funds and awareness for MAPF, the charity he helped launch.

He took off in one of the Heritage Hangar's iconic Spitfire aircraft from Biggin Hill. Although he was set to make history, before getting into the cockpit, Jack said, “I’m told it’s a possibility I could enter the record books today, but I’m not interested in records, I’m just interested in getting in and going!” He proceeded to walk across the apron alongside chief Spitfire pilot Barry Hughes at truly impressive speed, then clipped himself into the rear seat of the only surviving Spitfire prototype of any mark: the 1944 VIII trainer(registered MT818).

This particular aircraft became the fastest piston engine aircraft to complete the famous London to Paris Air Race in 1959. After pulling the canopy shut Jack was waved off by a small crowd compromising reporters, RAF dignitaries, MAF friends, and his son Adrien.

Jack Hemmings

Afterwards he said: “I was surprised by how heavy the controls were, ”he added, “But that’s probably because I’m just a bit rusty. It was rather bumpy up there, but the overall experience really was absolutely delightful.”

Mr Hemmings's wife Kate said he left the world "a better place for having lavished 103 years of love into it. His drive was humanitarian ,providing hope and relieving human suffering. Oh, my lovely Jack, this world will be very strange without you, but you've left it a better place for having lavished 103 years of love into it."

Mr Hemmings flew a wooden Miles Gemini aircraft from Croydon to Nairobi in the first British aerial humanitarian survey across Central Africa in 1948.He later helped to co-found MAF and continued to support their work for 80 years. For his 102nd birthday he was honoured with a smoke flyover above his home by the Red Arrows.

RAF chaplain-in-chief Dr Giles Legood said Mr Hemmings had made "an immensurable difference", adding: "Many owe their lives to him and the legacy he has created."

Jack Hemmings Reunited with a Spitfire

Mr Hemmings won the Air Force Cross and the RAF's Master Air Pilotaward. He also volunteered with the RAF Air Cadets and ran a Sussexyouth group.

