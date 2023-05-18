Horley celebrates the King's Coronation

As part of celebratory plans to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles lll, Horley Town Councillors assembled to welcome the Horley community to a planned ‘Afternoon Tea’ and tree planting event at Horley Recreation Ground on Sunday, 7 May 2023.

Coronation Tree Planting

During the event, a short tree planting ceremony was held in the Memorial Gardens, where people had gathered to see the unveiling of a plaque with the Coronation Emblem in tribute to the new monarch.

Town Mayor, Cllr Samantha Marshall was joined by Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Hannah Avery to deliver a meaningful speech in the tranquil open space of self-reflection which serves as a well frequented meeting place for commemorative services.

Additionally, Town Councillors were delighted to be joined by the MP for East Surrey, Claire Coutinho and the Mayor of Reigate & Banstead, Cllr Frank Kelly.

Cllr Marshall thanked everyone involved in making the celebratory event a great success. She extended a note of thanks to the popular community radio station, Susy Radio, for their outdoor broadcast and the greatly talented Redhill Corps of Drums and marching band for their contemporary music performance and for their continued support at social events in Horley.

A Coronation themed buffet, funded by the Town Council, had been provided by the Café operator ‘The Farmyard Kitchen’ and they had been complimented for their wonderful hospitality and delicious homemade cuisine, including locally sourced produce.

On behalf of their Private Secretary’s Office, Cllr Marshall added that she felt privileged to read out a message from Their Majesties which has been issued in respect of Coronation related community events around the country in recognition and gratitude to all the communities who had come together to mark the Coronation and this shortly followed.

In her concluding address, Cllr Marshall expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the many volunteering groups and individuals taking part in the ‘Big Help Out’ event to follow the next day, through active participation in various projects, including social and green initiatives to enhance local areas. She added: “We are so fortunate to have this level of support in Horley, both at this time and throughout the year, through the sheer dedication and hard work of everyone involved to make Horley the very best it can be.”