Horley slimming consultant is worth her weight in gold again

A Slimming World consultant has attended a special event in recognition of the support she provides to people in Horley to help them live happier, healthier lives.

Clare O’Connell, who runs the Horley Slimming World group at Horley Town FC every week, has been awarded Gold status by the weight loss organisation thanks to the number of people she supports each week and the high level of service she provides to those members.

She collected the award at a prestigious ceremony in Birmingham earlier this year and was then invited to a Celebration Day at Slimming World’s headquarters in Derbyshire alongside all of the other ‘Gold’ Consultants. Clare was also recently short listed to attend a very special evening at the prestigious Dorchester hotel in London with the founder and chair of Slimming World Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE in recognition of her hard work and dedication over the past year.

Clare has helped many of her members to achieve their target weights so far this year and, with many more close to scoring their goals too, she is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.

Clare at Celebration day

Clare says: “While I’m the one collecting this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in the Horley group – they’ve absolutely gone for gold when it comes to their weight loss! Between them they’ve not only lost weight though, they’ve improved their health, transformed their eating habits with our flexible Food Optimising plan and become more active with our Body Magic physical activity support programme. There’s such a brilliant energy in our group, we have so much fun – everyone’s welcomed with kindness and given so much support. There’s no better place to be if you want to lose weight and improve your health!

“Seeing new members arrive at our group with their self-esteem at rock bottom and then seeing those same members grow in confidence and self-belief so much that they can achieve their dreams is nothing short of amazing. I truly believe I have the best role in the world. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and the celebration event was a great way to mark all that we’ve achieved as a group.”

