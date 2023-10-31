The Dog-G8 Company from Horsham who this year appeared on BBC One’s Dragons‘ Den and were offered investment by Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies, have received a Silver Award at the recent PetQuip Awards which were held at PATS Telford. They were also one of only 10 companies to make the finals of the Pet Industry Federation’s New Pet Innovation of the Year Award this year.

Their range of highly versatile, concertina gates that aid dog owners with training, prevent dogs from escaping, and reduce the potential risk of an attack on postal and delivery workers coming to the house .

They are also extremely useful at this time of year as we approach Halloween and Bonfire Night when dogs can get spooked by trick and treaters and fireworks, and can run out of the door and sadly on occasions, lead to fatalities on the road.

The Dog-G8 gate was the inspiration of Peter Maxted, the founder of the company who has been a pet sitter for over 20 years and a dog owner for the same amount of time. He was very aware of the risks associated with dogs at front doors e.g. escapes, attacks, thefts and although there were other gates on the market, he felt they were inadequate and ineffective enough to work for all breeds.

He therefore decided to design and sell his own version so he could keep his and client’s dogs safer at the front door. Peter’s son Chris is also a director in the business and has been working alongside Merseyside Dog Safety Partnership and the University of Liverpool to raise awareness of dog attacks and their impact on delivery workers

For dog breeders who need to segregate their dogs in the house but also want to allow their dogs to be un-caged, the gates provide the perfect option. They will also keep puppies safe as well preventing them from escaping from a room.

The Dog-G8 product is British made and features a concertina, modular and retractable design. The product is incredibly versatile and can be used on multiple configurations ranging from the front door to stairways, hallways and many more. The gates modular design enables it to be spanned to any width, allowing the gate to be fitted to the widest of configurations such as patio doors where standard, conventional gates cannot fit.

The gate is made from mild steel, coated in chrome or white powder coat, bolted together with bespoke, customised clips which give the gate strength and durability.

When the gate is not in use it sits flat and compact to one side it’s neat, unobtrusive, and out of the way. Finally, it is removable, enabling it to be easily stored away or docked to other configurations such as the Stairway to the Doorway (if extra brackets are purchased).

The Dog-G8 can also be used in horse boxes, mobile home and caravans. When the gate is spanned across the entrance, this allows any motor home or caravan user to have their habitation door open, without the risk of their dog dashing out. The gate will provide dogs with much needed ventilation and offers great visibility.

The gate is excellent for when you’re parked up at campsites or beaches where perimeters cannot be formed but you wish to have the door open.

Since launch the company has seen massive growth and now sells directly to customer in the UK, Canada, United States, and Europe. The product went viral on Tiktok and Facebook attracting over 100 million organic views across all videos (search dogg8co to view) and they were the Theo Paphitis' Small Business Sunday Winner in March 2021

The Dog-G8 Company launched a taller version at Crufts 2023, alongside offering customers a range of new colours. They have also received a patent for their gates this year making them unique on the market.

Commenting on the win, Peter said: “We are absolutely delighted to have made the finals of the PIF Innovation Award and the PetQuip Awards this year and to win a Silver Award with this being the first time we have entered, is the icing on the cake. We are very much a family business and it was great that my son Chris who is a Director in the firm together with his girlfriend, Harriet Roberts who looks after our social media, were able to collect the award on behalf of The Dog G8 Company.”

The gates are available to buy directly from www.dog-g8.com