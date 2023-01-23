Horsham book enthusiast joins TV discussion on BookTok phenomenon

Horsham book enthusiast Tate Rogers appeared on GB News programme “Sunday with Michael Portillo” last week to discuss the phenomenon of BookTok which is currently taking book shops and the publishing world by storm.

Submitted article

Horsham book enthusiast Tate Rogers appeared on GB News programme “Sunday with Michael Portillo” last week to discuss“BookTok” which is currently taking the publishing world by storm.

BookTok is a sub-community of TikTok where lovers of literature come together to review and generate online discussion about books they have read. This forum is having a phenomenal impact on book sales and publishers with the power to propel books into the best-seller list after positive reviews

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tate is an enthusiastic BookTokker having posted numerous reviews over the last few months, one of which generated 120,000 views and she joined Michael Portillo and author Henry Eliot live in the studio to discuss this.

Tate is passionate about books and literature and posts frequent book recommendations in addition to humorous memes about popular books.

Advertisement Hide Ad