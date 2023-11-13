BREAKING

Horsham Bridge Club helps Children in Need

Horsham Bridge Club raised £950 for Children in Need during six charity games, November 6-9.
By Francis KellyContributor
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:21 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 09:21 GMT
Rose and Graham Walker collect sims donations from Horsham Bridge Club's enthusiastic playersRose and Graham Walker collect sims donations from Horsham Bridge Club's enthusiastic players
Rose and Graham Walker collect sims donations from Horsham Bridge Club's enthusiastic players

The games, involving 170 players at the club and on line, were part of a simultaneous (sims) national event that raised over £60,000 during the same week last year.

Club Chair Graham Walker said: "We hope to do even better this year."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horsham Bridge Club hosts daytime and evening sessions in its East Street premises and online. Some are tailored for beginners and improvers.

Teaching courses run throughout the year. New members and visitors are always welcome.

More information: www.horshambridge.co.uk