Horsham Bridge Club helps Children in Need
Horsham Bridge Club raised £950 for Children in Need during six charity games, November 6-9.
The games, involving 170 players at the club and on line, were part of a simultaneous (sims) national event that raised over £60,000 during the same week last year.
Club Chair Graham Walker said: "We hope to do even better this year."
Horsham Bridge Club hosts daytime and evening sessions in its East Street premises and online. Some are tailored for beginners and improvers.
Teaching courses run throughout the year. New members and visitors are always welcome.
More information: www.horshambridge.co.uk