Horsham care home launches new dementia guide to support families

A care home in Horsham has launched a unique video guide to support people whose loved ones have been diagnosed with dementia.

Children attend the session at Skylark House

A poll of 2,000 adults carried out by Care UK, which operates Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane, found over two thirds of British adults (67%) admitted they felt they should know more about dementia.

Launched in response, the guide – One step at a time – A video guide to navigating dementia – is the first of its kind and is split into three sections: Dealing with a dementia diagnosis, Living well with dementia and Supporting the carer. It is the eighth guide to be released by Care UK, following the success of its predecessors – but the first to be available in video format.

Tapping into more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with dementia, the videos include detailed explanations and practical advice from Care UK’s experts, including Head of Nursing, Care and Dementia, Suzanne Mumford, Managers and team members from care homes across the country, plus residents’ families and carers.

Each section is designed to provide a lifeline for families whose loved one has been diagnosed with dementia by dispelling common myths and helping to shine a light on what it means to live with the condition.

It also includes practical tips from carers to help them understand how they can continue taking care of themselves, but also how their loved ones can go on to lead fulfilling lives after a diagnosis – from keeping active to continuing to enjoy old hobbies.

To celebrate the launch, Skylark House invited local pre-school school children from Holbrook Community Pre-School to sing their favourite songs with the residents.

Dorota Woloszyn Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “Here at Skylark House, we are committed to supporting families through their dementia journey – which is why we’re thrilled to be unveiling our latest guide, One step at a time.

“Despite recent advances and awareness campaigns, dementia remains a very misunderstood condition, which is why it can be overwhelming for families when a loved one is diagnosed. We’re here to help, and to show that people living with dementia can still lead fulfilling lives – but also to remind carers to look after themselves too. After all, you can’t pour from an empty cup, so we’d like to encourage local people who may be going through this experience to watch our guide online or reach out for support.

“As part of the launch, we were delighted to welcome local primary school children from Holbrook Pre-School to sing with the residents. The power of singing has been proved to unlock memories and this intergenerational interaction between children and the elderly, particularly those with dementia, boosts mood and engagement.

As part of the launch, Care UK has also teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, award-winning journalist and TV presenter Angela Rippon. She commented “I understand the feeling that families experience when a loved one is diagnosed with dementia. It's a difficult time, and it's easy to feel powerless and alone.

“There are numerous common misconceptions about dementia, and while it may be difficult to receive a diagnosis, it’s important to remember that it can also be the start of a new chapter.