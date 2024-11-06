Horsham Chamber Choir promises feast of spiritual and meditative music

Horsham Chamber Choir’s autumn concert promises a feast of spiritual and meditative compositions combining contrasting musical styles as well as an exercise in modulation by the choir.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will be performed at St Mary’s Church in the Causeway in Horsham at 4.30pm on Saturday, November 9. Tickets are available at the Horsham Chamber choir website at www.horsham-chamberchoir.org.uk or at the door.

Spokesman Steve Martin said: “At the heart of the programme are Missa Brevis by Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodaly and Berliner Messe by Estonian contemporary composer Arvo Pärt. The former was written while the Soviet Union was bombing Budapest and written initially for solo voices, chorus and orchestra. Kodaly saw out the Battle of Budapest in the shelter of the city’s opera house, and Missa Brevis received its first performance in a cloakroom there. The backdrop for the Berliner Messe by Pärt was the emancipation of the city following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Counterpoints to these historic, emotional and spiritual pieces are And the Swallow by Caroline Shaw, set to the text of Psalm 84, and Sonnet 73 by William Shakespeare, arranged by Horsham Chamber Choir’s very own music director Timothy Peters. Both pieces help to provide a seasonal vibe for the concert.”

Timothy said: “The composition by Kodaly is particularly dramatic while the Pärt is more meditative. That is understandable – considering the circumstances in which they were written. Kodaly is well known internationally for his unique method of music education, while Arvo Pärt uses his tintinnabuli technique, partly inspired by Gregorian chant, throughout the Messe.”

The choir will also perform a musical exercise determined by the audience to demonstrate the full and resonating sound of Pärt’s technique.