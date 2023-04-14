Horsham chocolatier creates special truffles for the King's Coronation

Horsham’s award winning organic and Fairtrade chocolatiers, Cocoa Loco, have created new chocolate truffles to mark the coronation of King Charles in May.

Tea and Honey Coronation Truffles from Cocoa Loco

As the nation prepares to welcome a new king, Cocoa Loco’s founder, Sarah Payne, turned her attention to chocolate. Sarah wanted to create truffles that were one of kind and also a reflection of King Charles himself. The result is the new and unique Cocoa Loco Coronation Tea and Honey Truffles.

The coronation truffles are made with a smooth blend of milk and dark chocolate ganache whilst the cream is infused with loose-leaf Earl Grey tea, and the chocolates are finished off with the perfect dash of honey. They taste sublime and are a suitably luxurious treat for those coronation celebrations.Sarah explains what inspired this unusual recipe: “I was researching King Charles’ favourite chocolates and food. What I discovered was that whilst he isn’t necessarily a massive chocolate eater, he does like Earl Grey tea served with honey. The idea of those flavours combined with a rich, creamy chocolate piqued my interest and the idea for these special truffles was born.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new truffles are organic and Fairtrade and come in plastic free and beautifully designed packaging that has also been inspired by the coronation to give the truffles that extra special finishing touch.

Sarah has been making chocolates since 2004 and launched Cocoa Loco the following year. Since then, Cocoa Loco has won multiple awards for their 100 per cent, small batch, ethical chocolates.