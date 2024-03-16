Horsham collision: Fire crews ask people to 'avoid the area'

The emergency services responded to a collision in Horsham this morning (Saturday, March 16).
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Mar 2024, 09:26 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 09:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Horsham Fire Station was called to Guildford Road.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) at 7.30am added: “Please avoid the area for the time being to allow them to work safely.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said one vehicle was involved in the incident around 6.20am.

Most Popular
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

A spokesperson added: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Horsham to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters stabilised the vehicle and provided scene safety."

According to the RAC, it was made aware of a collision on A281 Farthings Hill near A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) shortly before 8am.

A traffic notice read: “Accident cleared, road cleared, no recent updates.”

Related topics:TwitterWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceRAC