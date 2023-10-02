Horsham collision: Man dies and woman fighting for her life; third person in 'serious condition' as police appeal for witnesses
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision, which left a second woman in a ‘serious condition and two teenagers with minor injuries.
“The collision, which involved two cars, happened on the A264 Rusper Road Roundabout at about 7.20pm on Saturday (30 September),” a police spokesperson said.
"Tragically, the driver of one of the vehicles, a 49-year-old man from Broadbridge Heath, died at the scene.
“A 52-year-old woman from Billingshurst suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and is in a critical condition in hospital.
“A 55-year-old woman from Billingshurst is also in a serious condition in hospital.
“A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.”
Police said investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the two vehicles, a white BMW X5 and a black BMW 1 Series, being driven in the area beforehand.
You can report information to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Temperature.