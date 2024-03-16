Horsham collision: Two men taken to hospital after fire crews join emergency response
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Horsham Fire Station was called to Guildford Road.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) at 7.30am added: “Please avoid the area for the time being to allow them to work safely.”
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said one vehicle was involved in the incident around 6.20am.
A spokesperson added: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Horsham to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters stabilised the vehicle and provided scene safety."
Sussex Police confirmed two men were taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is ‘unknown at this time’.
According to the RAC, it was made aware of a collision on A281 Farthings Hill near A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) shortly before 8am.
A traffic notice read: “Accident cleared, road cleared, no recent updates.”