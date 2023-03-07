Horsham community cafe receives £1,600 from Freemasons

Horsham Matters Connecting Cafe will continue its work providing a warm space, hot meals and advice services to the community, thanks to a generous donation from the Horsham based Freemasons of the Aviation and Combined Services Lodge.

Second left: Paula Daly. Horsham Matters Fundraising Officer; third from right: Ray Collins. Master of the Aviation and Combined Services Lodge 8504, with the Horsham Matters Connecting Cafe 'K

The Lodge, which has met in Denne Road, Horsham for many years and whose members are drawn mainly, but not exclusively, from aviation, raised £1,600 to support the charity and its community work at the cafe.

Current Master of the Lodge Ray Collins said: “We were able to support Horsham Matters by paying for and delivering hot meals to the vulnerable during the pandemic and I'm delighted that in these tough times we've once again been able to support our Horsham community through our donation toward the important work of the Connecting Cafe."

Horsham Matters Fundraising Officer Paula Daly said the Connecting Café was providing a valuable service when increasing numbers of people were struggling. “As the cost-of-living crisis has deepened, members of our community and foodbank clients have reported that they aren't able to afford fresh food on a regular basis so the cafe offers an opportunity to receive nutritious fresh food, in a warm space. It’s also a great social event where those of all ages and backgrounds can come together.”