Horsham & Crawley Counselling Group - help us to win £1,000 and increase our hardship funds
Rachel Gardiner-Hill, Lead Director, said: “It’s quick and easy to nominate us online. Nominations remain open until 17 December, and you can vote for us online at www.movementforgood.com
“£1,000 would be a vital addition to our ‘Stop the Drop’ hardship funding which helps our clients from Horsham and Crawley to remain in therapy with us and carry on looking after their mental health, when the increased cost of living might be causing them to leave.
“Winners are drawn at random, but the more nominations we receive the bigger of the chance will we be one of the lucky recipients.”
“If you could spread the word by encouraging people you know to use their social media channels to ask people to vote for us to give us the best possible chance of winning, we’d be really grateful.’
Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says: “Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give. Our Movement for Good Awards will continue to help charities and social enterprises change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”
Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.