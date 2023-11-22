Horsham & Crawley Counselling Group - help us to win £1,000 and increase our hardship funds

Horsham and Crawley Counselling Group are asking for the public’s support by nominating them so they can be in for a chance to win £1,000 from the Movement for Good ’12 Days of Giving’ Award from Benefact Group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachel Gardiner-Hill, Lead Director, said: “It’s quick and easy to nominate us online. Nominations remain open until 17 December, and you can vote for us online at www.movementforgood.com

“£1,000 would be a vital addition to our ‘Stop the Drop’ hardship funding which helps our clients from Horsham and Crawley to remain in therapy with us and carry on looking after their mental health, when the increased cost of living might be causing them to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Winners are drawn at random, but the more nominations we receive the bigger of the chance will we be one of the lucky recipients.”

Submitted article

“If you could spread the word by encouraging people you know to use their social media channels to ask people to vote for us to give us the best possible chance of winning, we’d be really grateful.’

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says: “Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give. Our Movement for Good Awards will continue to help charities and social enterprises change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”