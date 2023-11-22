Horsham District Foodbank braces for the busiest winter ever

In the six months from April-September 2023, the foodbank provided 4,364 emergency food parcels to people facing hardship, more than 1,669 were provided for children. This is the most parcels the foodbank has ever provided and a 579% increase from 2018. They are expecting these numbers to keep increasing this winter as many more people seek support, many for the first time in their lives.

Low income, especially from social security, debt, health conditions and issues with social security payments such as delays or sanctions, were the main reasons people were left with no option but to turn to a food bank for help.

Amalia Lovett, Network and Campaign Lead for Horsham Matters said: “This is a challenging time for everyone. As a foodbank, we are being stretched to capacity as demand for our services continues to increase as donations continue to fall. We are deeply concerned about the hardship that our residents are currently experiencing and what the winter months will bring. “

“Residents continue to rely on foodbanks as they can’t afford their heating, electricity or other essential and are having to make difficult decisions. We continue to see an increase in the number of families needing support as well as many first-time users. People in work, as well as people who cannot work, are increasingly being pushed into debt and forced to turn to a food bank to survive.” Last Christmas, the Horsham District Foodbank provided almost 1,500 individual food parcels, including almost 300 Christmas parcels to families suffering hardship in the district. Their aim is to support those in crisis this festive season, not only with emergency food, but with fuel vouchers and household items. This year they expect this number to increase as families struggle to make ends meet.

Horsham-Supporting Others this Christmas campaign

How you can support the food bank:

The charity is asking for donations to their Horsham-Supporting Others this Christmas campaign to help them support residents this winter. A donation, big or small, will make a difference to those in crisis this Christmas. It can provide a family of four with a Christmas parcel, a present for a child, a home starter kit for someone previously homeless, or a bed for someone to sleep in this Christmas. You can donate here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/horshamsupportingothers