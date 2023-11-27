Horsham estate agents launch Salvation Army Christmas appeal
Woodlands Estate Agents in Horsham are a collection point for this years Salvation Army Christmas appeal.
Woodlands have teamed up this year with the Salvation Army to help with their Christmas food and toy appeal.
The charity has faced a drop in donations due to the current cost of living crisis. Woodlands wants to help raise awareness for this charity as Horsham is seeing a number of families in need as well as an increased number of homelessness in the town.
You can drop in your non-perishable items and gift to us at 3 South Street, Horsham, West Sussex, RH12 1NR from now up until the 21st December.
We hope the Horsham district can offer something, no matter how big or small.