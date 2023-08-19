BREAKING
Horsham field fire sparks emergency response

Ten acres of field caught fire in Horsham earlier today (Saturday, August 19).
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 2.25pm to a ‘fire in the open’ at Hammerpond Road.

“Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines and two off-road vehicles to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters found approximately ten acres of field well-alight.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 2.25pm to a ‘fire in the open’ at Hammerpond Road, Horsham. (National World / stock image)West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 2.25pm to a ‘fire in the open’ at Hammerpond Road, Horsham. (National World / stock image)
“Crews quickly surrounded the fire and used beaters, flexi backpacks, hose reels and farming machinery to extinguish it."

The fire service said the blaze was of ‘accidental ignition’, adding: “Fortunately there were no casualties.

“The last crew booked away from the scene at 3.49pm.”

