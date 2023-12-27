BREAKING

Horsham Fitness shines bright with generous charity donation

In a remarkable display of community spirit, Horsham Fitness has for the past 11 years raised money for local charities during the festive season.
Katie, Don &amp; Brian at Horsham FitnessKatie, Don &amp; Brian at Horsham Fitness
During this period over £15,000 has been contributed to various commendable causes. This year's heartfelt appeal centres around P.S.D.S. a local charity dedicated to Downs Syndrome support.

Adding to the generosity, Mr Brian Tweedy, a valued member of Horsham Fitness and the March & Darnley Lodge of Freemasons in Horsham, presented a substantial cheque of £500 from the lodge making a significant boost to this year's charity appeal.

For those intrigued by the philanthropic endeavours of Horsham Masons and wishing to get involved, Mr Brian Tweedy invites prospective members to reach out via email at [email protected]

Horsham Fitness continues to shine brightly as a beacon of community spirit, showcasing the positive impact that local businesses and individuals can have when united for a common cause.

