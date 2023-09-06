Horsham homes left without electricity following new power cut
Homes in Horsham have been left without electricity this afternoon (Wednesday September 6) following a new power cut.
UK Power Networks say that a fault has occurred on a piece of electrical equipment in the Plovers Road area of Horsham.
Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault and say they should have power restored by between 7pm-8pm.
A spokesperson said: “The timeframe may change and be extended depending on our investigations and the work involved to resolve the issue.”
The power cut is the second to hit the Horsham area this week. More than 200 properties in Southwater were left without electricity on Monday afternoon.