Horsham homes left without electricity following new power cut

Homes in Horsham have been left without electricity this afternoon (Wednesday September 6) following a new power cut.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST
The power cut is the second to hit the Horsham district this week

UK Power Networks say that a fault has occurred on a piece of electrical equipment in the Plovers Road area of Horsham.

Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault and say they should have power restored by between 7pm-8pm.

A spokesperson said: “The timeframe may change and be extended depending on our investigations and the work involved to resolve the issue.”

The power cut is the second to hit the Horsham area this week. More than 200 properties in Southwater were left without electricity on Monday afternoon.

