Homes in Horsham have been left without electricity this afternoon (Wednesday September 6) following a new power cut.

The power cut is the second to hit the Horsham district this week

UK Power Networks say that a fault has occurred on a piece of electrical equipment in the Plovers Road area of Horsham.

Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault and say they should have power restored by between 7pm-8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “The timeframe may change and be extended depending on our investigations and the work involved to resolve the issue.”