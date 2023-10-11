BREAKING
Horsham independent cancer charity secures National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund supports The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group
By Charlotte HawkinsContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST
The Olive Tree Support Group is a small self-funding independent charity which supports anyone (18+) affected by cancer, in Crawley, Horsham and surrounding areas.

The charity provides services such as, one to one counselling, complementary therapies, gentle exercise classes, workshops, coffee mornings, and support groups, for their members. They support people with a cancer diagnosis, plus their families, partners, friends, and carers, free of charge.

The charity has extended its services beyond the well -established Crawley Centre on the Crawley Hospital site, to serve the people of Horsham and the surrounding area.

The Horsham Centre, based in Lavinia House opened its doors to the local community one year ago, and has had a significant number of new members join to access their vital services.

Securing this support from the National Lottery Community Fund will help immensely with the development of the new Centre in Horsham.

A spokesperson from the charity had the following to say: “We are delighted to share that we have been successful in our funding application to the National Lottery, to help support the growth of our Horsham Centre. Many thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund and its players – you are helping us to continue to provide services for those living with cancer and their loved ones.”

More information about The Olive Tree, can be found on their website: Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre or Facebook page Facebook

