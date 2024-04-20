Horsham Joggers celebrate their 40th anniversary - with a little help from the devil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long standing club members note that the club had been meeting informally for up to two years beforehand, however as the AGM was the first official meeting, that makes 2024 officially Horsham Joggers’ 40th anniversary.

Celebrations for members have been planned throughout the year, with a special anniversary Horsham 10k on May 12 and a revival of the Alf Shrub memorial race in Slinfold on September 15.

Alf, who was born in Slinfold in 1879, was an Edwardian middle distance runner who set 28 world records at various distances from 1905 to 1912. Today his shoes and medals can be seen in Horsham Museum.

The Horsham Joggers logo

The inaugural AGM saw David Bridges elected as the first chair of the club, with all committee members elected unanimously.

At the meeting it was agreed that ‘the club’s informal approach to organisation would continue, with volunteers asked to take on the many and varied activities of the club, eg, Pub Runs, the Golden Mile and the South Downs Relay.

Another popular event was the Valentine fun run, first held on February 12, 1984. ]Back in 1984 it was noted that the club started with £100 of funds in the bank, with club activities supported by a £1 annual membership fee.

Annual membership is now £10 a year and it is hoped by the current committee that the club remain true to their founding principles as an open and inviting running club to runners of all abilities.

A 1993 get-together for Horsham Joggers and TG Lage (their twin club from Germany) | Picture supplied by Horsham Joggers

It was in the early days when the Horsham Joggers’ Devil logo was created.

The idea for having a devil comes from a local legend about St Leonard’s Forest, through which a smuggler called Mick Miles, when on a smuggling run through the woods, challenged the devil to a race. Both runners ran so fast they burned a straight line right through the forest. This was how Mick Mile’s race was created, or so it is said.

The actual Horsham Joggers logo was created by John Otway a key member of the club in the early years who had a talent for drawing cartoons.