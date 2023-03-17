Lewis Denley, an innovative law firm in Horsham, West Sussex, has relocated their team of 30 employees into larger premises at nearby Springfield House which is testament to the firm’s achievements over a five and half -year trading period, an aggressive recruitment drive and expansion into further practice areas.

Lewis Denley at Springfield House

Led by managing partners Natasha Lewis and Colin Secomb, the team will now take residency on the fourth floor spanning over 3,400 sq ft of office space which has been refurbished to a high standard and includes breakout areas, a boardroom, open plan working and facilities to entertain clients.

Based in the centre of Horsham, they are one of the few law firms to receive 5-star reviews for their customer service across West Sussex, a quality that allows them to continue winning new business across residential and commercial property, family law, employment practice areas and their newly integrated private client practice.

A recruitment drive has been supporting the needs of the company’s growth now standing at 30 employees – most of which were recruited throughout the pandemic. Two of these team members – Greer Pratley and Mary Casey - account for their newly formed private client team, established to meet the demands for an in-house wills, trust and probate service.

Attention is now turning to Natasha and Colin’s next steps. The duo created their own legal tech software when starting the business to move the legal process away from paper and into the digital age. Plans to expand this service to the wider legal sector in 2023, building on Lewis Denley’s brand reputation as a progressive and pioneering law firm, are fully underway.

Natasha Lewis, managing partner at Lewis Denley, said: “Moving into new premises to expand the business is a great way to mark our continued growth. Colin and I started Lewis Denley as we spotted a gap in the market for a forward thinking, client focussed law firm and we are proud that we have made a real impact and we have achieved so much during the last five and a half years. We’ve built a law firm from the ground up which is in no small part owing to the strength of our incredible team.

“Now we can continue to grow the team in our professional new office space which has been designed with future talent in mind. We couldn’t be more thrilled with the extra space Springfield House provides and how it has really motivated the team by giving them a working environment they are really proud of – it’s a nice way to pay back their loyalty.”