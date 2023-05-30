Life Savers from Horsham will be in the town centre on Saturday, June 24 raising funds and awareness to mark Drowning Prevention Day.

Horsham life savers enjoying club success

The team from Horsham Life Saving Club will have a gazebo in the Carfax and will be offering information and advice from 8.30am to 5pm.

Members meet every Thursday at the Pavilions in the Park, where they learn life saving techniques and train for competitions. New members are always welcome.

Earlier this year they gathered to celebrate their achievements at the annual presentation evening, receiving the RLSS UK awards they have achieved, including a special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion.

Competition trophies and medals were also celebrated, along with National Honours. Robin Akers received a Certificate of Merit and Sam Clark was named as Young Lifesaver of the Year, as well as being voted Club Member of the Year on the night by his fellow club members.

The Endeavour Trophy was awarded to Kit Henderson recognising all the hard work he had to put in to pass his examinations.Awards were presented by President of the Royal Life Saving Society Debbie Hunt, and Chair of Horsham District Council Cllr Kate Rowbottom.Members of Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club also joined the event at Horsham Football Club.

Chair of Horsham Life Saving Club Lee Wright said: “2022 was a good year overall for the club, whilst membership numbers have decreased the club continues to grow in its success. The Survive and Save classes have gone from strength to strength, with eight of our members gaining their distinction award, the highest award available through the Survive and Save Programme. This year Survive and Save will be phased out making way for the new Lifesaving Academy awards, we already have a class which has started this.

“We have had a high number of members entering Branch Competitions with both enthusiasm and success. They were all a credit to the Club. Four of our senior members qualified for the National Lifesaving Finals in Leeds including a Junior Boys Pair placing 4th! Congratulations to Tom and Sam. Congratulations also to Robin for placing 2nd in his category and to Kate for placing 3rd in hers. Hopefully other members will get to the finals this year.”

Club members who received awards on the night were: