Horsham lifesavers compete in national competition

Seven members of Horsham Life Saving Club made the journey to Leeds to compete in the Royal Life Saving Society's national championships as part of the South East Region team. Five members had never competed at this level before.

The competition at the John Charles Centre for Sport comprised of four events. One was a first aid scenario where a casualty needed treatment for a cut leg and another unconscious person had to be resuscitated .

The second part took place in the pool, where six people were in difficulty and they all needed rescuing. Two were panicking and couldn’t swim, one was tired, two were injured and one was unconscious on the side. Using the skill set they have learnt during their time at Horsham Life Saving Club, they coped well with these scenarios.

The next two tasks relied on physical skills. These comprised a rope throw to a person in the water, pulling them in and then a swim, towing a person back to the side, both against the clock. The rope throw is the most tricky and no matter how much practice and how many times it has worked, on the day it can all go wrong and the rope doesn’t get to the casualty in the time allowed!

Horsham life savers at the national competition in Leeds

The Junior girls team of Abi Smith and Mia Ellis came 11th. Senior girls, Holly Clark and Eve Townsley finished 9th. Elish Edwards finished 14th in the Ladies with Kate Hall achieving 9th in her Masters age group and Robin Akers finishing 4th in his and achieving a Bronze and Silver Medal in two of the set pieces.

After the main competition Abi, Mia, Holly and Eve then then went on to compete in an interclub Simulated Emergency Response Competition in the pool where they were presented with seven live casualties and two babies at the bottom of the pool. They coped well with the task set for them and came 6th nationally against some strong competition.

Horsham Life Saving Club are very proud of what the competitors achieved and their commitment to saving life.