Horsham lifesavers qualify for national finals

Nine members of Horsham Life Saving Club entered the South East regional qualifiers for the Royal Life Saving National Lifesaving Competition, which will be held in Leeds.

Seven members won their categories and will be representing both the Club and the South East Region in the final at the John Charles Sports Centre on November 4.

Abi Smith and Mia Ellis won the Junior Girls with Holly Clark and Eve Townsley winning the Senior Girls. Abi and Mia attend Millais, Eve is at St Wilfred’s and Holly is at Tanbridge.

Elish Edwards, who is also a Duty Manager at Pavilions, Horsham, will be representing the over 18 ladies whilst Kate Hall and Robin Akers will be competing in the Masters.

Nine members from the club took part in the regional qualifiers