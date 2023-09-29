Horsham lifesavers qualify for national finals
Seven members won their categories and will be representing both the Club and the South East Region in the final at the John Charles Sports Centre on November 4.
Abi Smith and Mia Ellis won the Junior Girls with Holly Clark and Eve Townsley winning the Senior Girls. Abi and Mia attend Millais, Eve is at St Wilfred’s and Holly is at Tanbridge.
Elish Edwards, who is also a Duty Manager at Pavilions, Horsham, will be representing the over 18 ladies whilst Kate Hall and Robin Akers will be competing in the Masters.
Lawrie Stainer and Austin Morgan missed out on going to Leeds but put up a good performance coming third in the Junior Boys.Horsham Life Saving Club meets at the Pavilions, from 8pm until 10pm on Thursday nights and welcome new members from 8 to 80 plus. Email [email protected] for more information.