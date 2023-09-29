BREAKING
Horsham lifesavers qualify for national finals

Nine members of Horsham Life Saving Club entered the South East regional qualifiers for the Royal Life Saving National Lifesaving Competition, which will be held in Leeds.
By Gina StainerContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
Horsham life savers are heading to the national finalsHorsham life savers are heading to the national finals
Seven members won their categories and will be representing both the Club and the South East Region in the final at the John Charles Sports Centre on November 4.

Abi Smith and Mia Ellis won the Junior Girls with Holly Clark and Eve Townsley winning the Senior Girls. Abi and Mia attend Millais, Eve is at St Wilfred’s and Holly is at Tanbridge.

Elish Edwards, who is also a Duty Manager at Pavilions, Horsham, will be representing the over 18 ladies whilst Kate Hall and Robin Akers will be competing in the Masters.

Nine members from the club took part in the regional qualifiersNine members from the club took part in the regional qualifiers
Lawrie Stainer and Austin Morgan missed out on going to Leeds but put up a good performance coming third in the Junior Boys.Horsham Life Saving Club meets at the Pavilions, from 8pm until 10pm on Thursday nights and welcome new members from 8 to 80 plus. Email [email protected] for more information.

