Horsham Lions Litter Pick on 26 February 2223

On a chilly Sunday morning, 11 members of Horsham Lions Club met up in Horsham Park to undertake a two hour session of litter picking within the boundaries of the park.

Apart from items of paper, numerous plastic bottles and metal drinks cans were found and collected.

In one spot around the back of the park, one member found more than 10 metal cans under one tree. This turned out to be a typical find by all the participating club members who undertook this task.

Throughout the two hour session members of the public came up to the group to thank Horsham Lions for undertaking this task.Lion President Clare Wilson said it was a very rewarding experience and it was felt that Horsham Park was a better place for the effort put in.

Horsham District Council kindly provided the black rubbish sacks and litter clippers to pick up the rubbish.

It is anticipated that Horsham Lions will undertake further litter picks during the year.

Horsham Lions Club’s next event is on Sunday March 26 at the Pavilions in The Park, where up to 40 teams are raising money for the Horsham Branch of The Samaritans and other local clubs and charities supported individually by the teams.